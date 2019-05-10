Those who thought that Cristiano Ronaldo’s football magic had come to an end must have been surprised with the performance when Portugal beat Switzerland 3-0, thanks to a hat-trick by Ronaldo. His recent performances with Juventus have not been brilliant and supporters like me were somewhat disappointed. However, I realised that it is not only the environment, like home, that is bothering him but the rest of the Juventus squad. We have one Ronaldo and 10 fools.
Login
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.