Those who thought that Cristiano Ronaldo’s football magic had come to an end must have been surprised with the performance when Portugal beat Switzerland 3-0, thanks to a hat-trick by Ronaldo. His recent performances with Juventus have not been brilliant and supporters like me were somewhat disappointed. However, I realised that it is not only the environment, like home, that is bothering him but the rest of the Juventus squad. We have one Ronaldo and 10 fools.

