Cristiano Ronaldo’s second coming at Manchester United has transformed the mood around Old Trafford with fans whipped into a frenzy of excitement for the return of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner against Newcastle on Saturday.

United swooped for Ronaldo late in the transfer window when it seemed he could cross the divide to join Premier League champions Manchester City from Juventus.

Even at 36, the Portuguese still appears to guarantee goals.

In the past year he has won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 and in Italy’s Serie A, ahead of Romelu Lukaku, who joined Chelsea last month for £97 million ($134 million).

