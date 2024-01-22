Ronnie O’Sullivan came from 4-0 down to beat Judd Trump 10-7 in the final of the Spreadex World Grand Prix, extending his marvellous run to 14 consecutive match wins and three straight titles.

In a golden spell dating back to November, O’Sullivan has landed trophies at the UK Championship, the Masters and now this week’s event in Leicester. He also captured the Shanghai Masters title in September, and remarkably at the age of 48 he could be closing in on the best season of his career. He brings his tally of ranking titles to 41 – well clear of Stephen Hendry’s 36 in the all-time list - and his prize money for the season close to £900,000.

In terms of standard, this was not a match that lived up to its billing, as the best two players of the season so far went head to head. The highest break was just 74, while O’Sullivan won only one frame in a single visit - in contrast to his imperious display in a 6-1 defeat of Ding Junhui in Saturday’s semi-finals.

