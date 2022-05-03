Ronnie “Rocket” O’Sullivan equalled Stephen Hendry’s record of seven world snooker titles in Sheffield on Monday but he has more in common with another complex and outspoken world champion, Tyson Fury, than the unflashy Scotsman.

Like heavyweight boxing champion Fury, O’Sullivan has battled his demons —namely depression.

The 46-year-old, who produced some outstanding snooker to beat Judd Trump 18-13 in the final at the Crucible, found solace in drink and drugs before having a Eureka moment and deciding they were no crutch at all. Running eventually proved to be the cure.

“I was depressed because I’d stopped drinking and taking drugs, but I only drank and took drugs in the first place because I was depressed,” he said in his 2013 autobiography “Running”.

