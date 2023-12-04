World number one Ronnie O’Sullivan secured a record-extending eighth MrQ UK Championship title with a 10-7 win over Ding Junhui in York on Sunday night.

O’Sullivan is already the youngest ever UK Champion and Sunday’s victory sees him become the oldest. Just two days shy of his 48th birthday, O’Sullivan eclipses the previous record set by Doug Mountjoy, who was 46 years and 172 days old when he won the title in 1988.

The Rocket’s eighth crown comes 30 years on from the first. He was only 17 years of age when he defeated Stephen Hendry 10-6 to lift the famous trophy in the Preston Guild Hall in 1993. O’Sullivan went on to add further UK Championship wins in 1997, 2001, 2007, 2014, 2017 and 2018, as well as his triumph this year.

