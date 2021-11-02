A roof at a construction site in Sliema partially collapsed on Tuesday morning, injuring a worker.

A police spokesperson said that emergency crews had been dispatched to a site on Milner Street following reports of a collapse at 11.15pm.

The spokesperson confirmed that a person had been injured in the incident but was unable to provide any further information.

The collapsed happened on one of the upper floors of the building. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

TVM reported that the injured person was a construction worker, citing an eyewitness who said that they had seen a man getting caught beneath the rubble of the collapsed roof, which forms part of an apartment block being built.

Civil Protection Department officials were required to coordinate the rescue and used a crane ladder to access the collapse site. The worker was lifted down to safety, with a medical team then rushing him to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

