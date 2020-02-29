A man is in hospital with grievous injuries after the roof of a Sliema house collapsed onto him. The 47-year-old man, who is Nigerian, was carrying out maintenance work on a house in Sqaq Sajjan, Sliema when the roof above him collapsed. The incident happened at around 4.30pm. A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital took the man to hospital, where doctors certified him as being grievously injured. The police said they are investigating further.

