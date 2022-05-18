Rangers will have striker Kemar Roofe fit for Wednesday’s Europa League final in a major boost for the Scottish side’s hopes of a first European trophy in 50 years.

Roofe has not played since helping Rangers beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on April 17, after picking up a knee injury.

The Jamaican international returned to full training earlier this week and is fit for selection.

“Kemar is available. He trained for the first time with us yesterday. He had individual training before that and he will be training later,” . Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“He will be in the squad and if I want to use him he is available.”

