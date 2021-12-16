The Los Angeles Lakers had their star trio on court on Wednesday, but it was rookie Austin Reaves who was the unlikely hero in their 107-104 NBA overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Reaves, an undrafted first-year pro who impressed enough in the off-season to gain a two-year contract with the Lakers, drained a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to give Los Angeles a third straight win.

The 23-year-old was mobbed by teammates, and superstar LeBron James said the team had no hesitation in handing the ball to the relative unknown.

