Wayne Rooney says he is willing to take his first job in management with Championship strugglers Derby as the former Manchester United star prepares to be part of the interim coaching set-up against Bristol City on Saturday.

Derby have appointed a temporary coaching quartet of Rooney, Liam Rosenior, Justin Walker and Shay Given following the sacking of Phillip Cocu.

After watching former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard go into management, Rooney has been keen to follow in their footsteps since returning to English football with Derby.

