Wayne Rooney said it would “take some time to get over this setback” after he was sacked as manager of Championship side Birmingham City on Tuesday following a disastrous spell in charge.

The 38-year-old former Manchester United and England star was appointed in October but oversaw just two wins in 15 matches with Monday’s 3-0 thumping by Leeds, their ninth defeat under him, proving the final straw.

Birmingham — who have NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority shareholder — are embroiled in a  battle against relegation, slumping to 20th from sixth since Rooney took over.

“Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset,” read a statement from the club.

