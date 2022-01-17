Rafael Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday after just 200 days in charge of the struggling Premier League club with former player Wayne Rooney tipped as favourite to take over.

Benitez was an unpopular appointment in June last year after his long spell with Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

The Spaniard paid the price for a dismal run of nine defeats in Everton’s last 13 league matches, culminating in a 2-1 loss at lowly Norwich on Saturday.

“Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first-team manager,” a club statement said.

“Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect.

