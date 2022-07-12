Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was named on Tuesday as the new head coach of DC United and tasked with reviving the moribund Major League Soccer team.

It was a reunion for the 36-year-old British icon, who played for DC United from July 2018 to October 2019, scoring 25 goals in 52 appearances before leaving to serve as a player and coach at England’s Derby County.

Rooney resigned as coach of Derby County last month after the team’s relegation to League One, England’s third-tier, opening the door to his MLS return.

“Wayne is a soccer legend and one of the most exciting and dynamic up-and-coming managers in our sport,” said United co-chairman Jason Levien.

“He has already proven in his young coaching career that he knows how to lead a group through adversity. He has an understanding of our league and what it takes to be successful in MLS thanks to his two-year stay with us as a player.

“The passion he showed while wearing Black-and-Red electrified our city and our club and we are so excited to welcome him back as our head coach.”

