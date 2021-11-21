Manchester United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has said the club’s current players needed to take responsibility for the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian’s three-year reign in charge at Old Trafford came to an end on Sunday, with Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Watford the final straw for the United board, who have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge while they seek to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

