D.C. United boss Wayne Rooney has given up hope of turning Major League Soccer’s doormats into a playoff club after a 6-0 home drubbing.

The Manchester United and England national team legend returned to his former MLS club aiming for a revival similar to when he arrived as a player and lifted United into the post-season.

Rooney has no illusions about pulling that off though after watching his team get demolished by Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia on Saturday. United have one win and one draw from six matches since Rooney arrived.

“I knew the difficulties we’d have and where the season was,” Rooney said in an MLS website posting. “I think we felt if I could come in and get a run of form there’s a possibility of making playoffs.

“I think that’s gone. Let’s be realistic on that.”

