Former England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will open up on his mental health battles during a new documentary.

England’s all-time record goalscorer stars in a behind-the-scenes look into his family life that will be aired early in 2022.

Rooney, now manager of Championship side Derby, addresses some difficult topics in the one-off film, talking about moments that led to media stories on and off the field.

“I want people to have a better understanding of me as a person really. Throughout a young sportsperson’s life they go through difficult periods and there is a lot of me talking about moments where I was really down, I didn’t want to be around anyone,” Rooney said the show’s launch.

