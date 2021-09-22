Wayne Rooney’s Derby County have been deducted 12 points by the English Football League after entering administration on Wednesday.

The second-tier side have taken 10 points from eight games this season but are now rooted at the foot of the Championship, six points adrift of second-bottom Nottingham Forest.

Derby, twice English champions, had signalled their intention to appoint administrators last week, citing a failure to identify new owners and the continued financial impact of the coronavirus.

