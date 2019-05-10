Former England striker Wayne Rooney has scored an incredible goal for DC United with a strike from inside his own half - only the second in his long football career.

He fired at goal from 70 metres out in the 10th minute of Wednesday’s game against Orlando City.

“I spotted the ‘keeper maybe a couple of minutes before we scored and I’d seen that he was quite high,” Rooney said in comments published on the MLS website.

“I knew if the ball fell to me near the halfway line, then the opportunity would be there for me to shoot it.

“He was probably a bit further out than normally because they were in possession of the ball, and it was through them losing it that it fell straight into my path. I knew immediately I was going to shoot it and, thankfully, I got it right.”

Pele famously tried and failed to score from the centre circle in Brazil’s 1970 World Cup match against Czechoslovakia but England’s David Beckham succeeded in a 1996 game for Manchester United against Wimbledon.

Rooney’s goal on Wednesday proved to be the winner and kept DC United in third place in the Eastern Conference standings.