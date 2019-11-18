Many are familiar with the saying that “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely”. This saying attributed to British politician Lord Acton is often used to illustrate the consequences of individuals and organisations who turn socialised power into personal power. History is peppered with examples of this phenomenon that has afflicted politicians, business leaders and even the Catholic Church.

With all its weaknesses, democracy remains the most viable way to promote the well-being of people. A truly democratic system of government must be underpinned with checks and balances to reduce the risk of individuals or organisations amassing too much power that they often use for their enrichment.

In the latter half of the last century, economists engaged in a debate on what was termed as ‘regulatory capture’. Defined simply regulatory capture arises when regulatory decisions advance private interests over the interests of the public. In an ideal world, there should not be any regulation so that individuals and organisation could regulate themselves. But we know that this principle does not work.

We acknowledge the benefits of regulation that prohibit drink-driving or smoking in public areas. However, not all regulation delivers the benefits that the public expects. For many, regulation is a way of enabling those leading regulatory bodies to enrich themselves. Complex regulations reduce the ability of third parties, including the public, to monitor the effectiveness of the regulatory system.

When the administrative arm of the government interferes in the decision-making process of autonomous regulators, the public interest is bound to suffer. The same risk to the public interest is evident when strong industry lobbies infiltrate the system of governance of independent regulators to obtain the benefits that regulatory rectitude would normally deny them.

When regulators become servants of political administrators or big business, the public’s voice gets lost in the process

Most political parties declare war against bureaucracy when not in power only to increase regulation to enable them to pull the strings of organisations that should act as a check on the abuse of power. Of course, obsolescence occurs in any human endeavour. There is no doubt that to maximise the economic benefit of regulation standards must be current and efficient.

However, we need to acknowledge there is a threat as great as burdensome regulation: the threat of regulatory capture – the process by which powerful interests gain improper influence over the agencies that oversee them. The unholy alliance between corrupt business leaders and equally immoral politicians is most likely to defeat any attempt by regulatory bodies to do what is right for the public.

This perverse phenomenon exists even in the most democratic countries. The 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico is an excellent example of what happens when independent regulatory bodies are in the pockets of the government and big business. The global financial meltdown of 2008 is often perceived to have been caused in part by a suite of financial regulators’ lax policies and oversight of large banks.

Bribes, revolving doors, political favours, and other corrupt practices are some of the lures that are used to prevent regulators from protecting the interest of the public and give an unfair advantage to those who can gain politically or financially by not adhering to regulations. This is one sure way to threaten the integrity of government.

Regulatory failure is not normally the result of an individual’s greed. It is more likely to be the result of a perverse network that embraces immoral politicians, greedy businesses and weak regulators who prefer not to resist the abuse of power by those determined to put their private interests ahead of the common good.

Regulatory capture by its nature happens in the dark, a process that transpires as invisibly as possible. In most countries, there is virtually no government effort to identify, prevent and root out regulatory capture systemically. This makes it difficult to measure and combat the perverse effects of this phenomenon. Upright politicians, regulators as well as business leaders who still have some moral values need to speak out on this abuse of power when they see evidence of it.

Some countries are considering the setting up of an independent agency that could prowl the hidden and overlooked corners of the government, and develop methodologies for identifying and dealing with the threat of capture. Such an agency should be well resourced to be able to confront the immense resources that the government and big business have at their disposal to circumvent regulations for their benfit.

