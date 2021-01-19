Award-winning online casino operator Rootz LTD is celebrating the launch of Wheelz Casino, the third brand in its portfolio.

Powered by the developer’s custom-built, flexible gaming platform, Wheelz builds on the foundations laid by flagship brand, Wildz and 2020 addition, Caxino, to provide an enhanced gaming experience for players of all types.

Built for automation

With a keen focus on automation, the casino’s intuitive interface allows for seamless navigation, wrapped in an eye-catching colour scheme. Players can choose from hundreds of top casino titles developed by a collection of premier game providers, with a diverse array of game genres on offer. Complementing Wheelz’s 1,300-strong back catalogue is a finely tuned rewards program that leverages state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, delivering a high degree of customisation not found elsewhere.

Furthermore, payment processes at the online casino are some of the fastest of the entire industry, supported by a dedicated CS Team offering their services in multiple languages round the clock.

Star power

Marking the launch, the Malta-based company have recruited a global superstar of the entertainment world to represent the brand. Star of Knight Rider and Baywatch, David Hasselhoff will appear in much of the firm’s marketing material, capped by a return to acting roots as the face of Wheelz TV ads. 'The Hoff' is even slated to appear in his own bonus feature that bears his likeness, with a whole suite of Hasselhoff-focused offers currently in the pipeline.

The team behind Wheelz believe Hasselhoff represents the biggest personality to ever promote an MGA-accredited online casino, a true mark of their position as a leading player in online gaming. Hasselhoff is known the world over, not only for his acting exploits, but for a successful music career that has seen him perform atop the Berlin Wall and close for heavy metal superstars, Iron Maiden, among other highlights.

As yet, there is no word on whether Hasselhoff will pay a visit to Malta as part of his commitments to Wheelz, but wouldn’t that be cool? When asked, company representatives suggested they would explore this possibility once the COVID-19 crisis has passed.

Disclaimer: Wheelz.com is an online casino operated by Rootz LTD with MGA licence number MGA/B2C/599/2018. 18+. Terms apply. Gamble responsibly. gamblingtherapy.org