The Xara Collection’s latest culinary experience, Rosamí, is located in The Villa, the imposing, 19th-century palazzo that used to be the summer residence of one of Malta’s leading 20th-century industrialists in the Balluta area in St Julian’s.

Rosamí is a new, produce-driven, modern dining restaurant that celebrates breaking down the walls of fine-dining idealism. The name Rosamí is inspired by the delicate nature of the ‘rose’, and the word ‘amí’, which signifies the celebration of friendship.

The Rosamí menu, prepared by a team of chefs led by Cliff Borg, merges inspiration from their childhood memories, personal experiences, travels and love of food.

Borg has a passion for experimenting with flavours and colours. His dishes are created using the freshest produce from Xara Gardens and other local suppliers. The ingredients are then paired together in a distinctive way.

Due to the natural ingredients, the menu is altered relatively frequently depending on the seasonal produce available.

Guests can choose from four distinct menus: Stem, Petal, Bulb or Leaf. These menus are paired with the finest wines and unique cocktails.

Dishes include red snapper with burratina and nduja haricot ragout alongside plenty of vegetarian options, such as celeriac with autumn vegetables, as well as verjus and truffle.

For more information on the menu and for reservations, visit rosami.xaracollection.com.