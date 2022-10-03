The feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary will be celebrated by the Dominican community, together with the Archconfraternity of the Holy Rosary, at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on October 7.

Due to restoration work on the flooring of the church, liturgical services will be limited and held at the oratory of the Archconfraternity of the Blessed Sacrament next to the church.

The highlight of the feast is a rosary marathon held in homes in Valletta. This year, the activity is also being held by St Paul and St Augustine parish communities.

Also taking part is neighbouring Floriana parish. The rosary chain is being held every half between 7am and 7pm.

Meanwhile, days of triduum (October 4, 5 and 6), will include the rosary at 5.45pm, followed by Mass with homily at 6.15pm.

On Friday, October 7, feast day, rosary will be said in front of the Blessed Sacrament on the hour between 9am and 12.30pm and from 4 to 6pm. Vespers will be said at 6pm, followed by sung Mass at 6.15pm.

During October, the rosary will also be said outdoors in various places in Valletta every Tuesday at 7pm, including the Camerata building, near the Carmelite church, City Gate flats and near St Magdalene Church, lower Merchants Street.