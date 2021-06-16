Watford have confirmed the signing of defender Danny Rose on a two-year deal following his departure from Tottenham.

Left-back Rose, 30, was released at the end of his Spurs contract, having spent last season training with the club’s under-23s.

The Hornets secured an immediate return to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship last season.

Rose moved to Spurs in 2007 and went on to make 241 appearances, being a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s team that challenged for honours and reached the Champions League final in 2019.