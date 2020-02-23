Senglea Athletic have parted ways with coach Giorgio Roselli who left his position by mutual agreement, the club announced on Sunday.

"Senglea Athletic can confirm that manager Giorgio Roselli has left his position by mutual agreement and with immediate effect," a statement by the club said.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Mr.Roselli for his hard work and dedication during his time with us.

The search for a new manager is underway, and we hope to make an appointment in a decisive and timely manner."

Roselli took charge of Senglea Athletic after the Cottonera side had parted ways with coacing duo Mario Muscat and Steve Vella, in January.

After a promising start to the campaign, Senglea failed to keep their momentum as they are currently second bottom with 16 points.

Last weekend, Senglea fell to a heavy 5-2 defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Sta Lucia.