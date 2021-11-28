Nationalist Party international secretary Roselyn Borg Knight has withdrawn her candidature for the general election, saying she had decided to focus on her "new career path".

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, Borg Knight announced it is now the time to focus on her career after being a PN candidate for eight years.

“It was not an easy decision and it is a sad day, but I decided to invest my time and energy towards my career. I am a businesswoman, so I believe it is now the time to focus on that,” Borg Knight told Times of Malta.

A lawyer by profession, Borg Knight had been planning to contest elections as a PN candidate on the 9th and 10th district. She has also contested the European Parliament elections in 2019.

Borg Knight is the second PN candidate to withdraw her candidature from the 9th and 10th districts. Earlier this year, Tiffany Abela- Wadge, who was also contesting the same districts, also withdrew her candidature.

“I learnt a lot, and I believe the party has come up with good proposals, but, unfortunately, people are either not listening or we are not pushing the message across enough,” Borg Knight said.

“This led me to decide to focus my energy on my career.”

She said there are no "bad vibes" in the party as a result of her decision, and that she will still remain international secretary.

"I worked well with Bernard Grech, I also worked with previous party leaders such as Adrian Delia and Simon Busuttil. I worked hard to build bridges and there is no bad blood in the party following my decision."

When asked what her "new career path" is, she said plans are still falling into place, but she wants to grow as a professional.

"I am in my 40s, that is a good time to peak in your career. I really want to put my energy into other things, but I will still be part of the party," she said.