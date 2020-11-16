Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rosianene Cutajar slammed homophobic and sexist comments about PN candidate Angela Coleiro.

Cutajar condemned the derogatory comments, saying they were an insult to the Labour Party and the government's efforts to promote civil rights.

"Another thing, let's stop calling every woman with whom we disagree, a prostitute. This is of great disservice to those women who aspire to become politicians.

"We don't want to be like our political adversaries, we want to be better," she added.

Coleiro was one of the two speakers at a PN political activity in Żurrieq on Sunday.

Earlier this summer, the radio and TV presenter – who underwent gender reassignment surgery almost three decades ago - filed a report with the Hate Speech and Crime Unit after she was subject to a barrage of gender-based hate speech on Facebook.