Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rosianne Cutajar has criticised former V18 artistic director Mario Azzopardi’s attack on Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola as "unacceptable".

Azzopardi had uploaded a Facebook post using a photograph of Metsola and describing her as a "sick woman" who was "difficult not to hate".

Cutajar said that while she doesn’t see eye to eye with her political rival, “to verbally abuse and incite hate is unacceptable.”

“In politics you debate and bounce ideas off each other. You’re not always going to agree. I, myself disagree with Roberta Metsola on almost everything,” she said.

Fil-politika tiddibatti u tħabbat l-ideat. Mhux dejjem se taqbel (jien stess ma naqbel kważi f'xejn mal-MEP @RobertaMetsola ). Iżda li tgħajjar u tħajjar lil ħaddieħor jobgħod mhux aċċettabbli għalija. pic.twitter.com/WoOziS7D4S — Rosianne Cutajar (@RosianneCutajar) April 28, 2020

On Monday, Azzopardi had said:"It is very difficult not to hate this sick woman. How can she sleep at night knowing that the country hates her with a passion? They hate you, Roberta.” Azzopardi also called Metsola a “traitor”.

Metsola has since released a message encouraging political activists especially young women to continue speaking their mind and standing up for their beliefs.

Addressing Azzopardi, she said,“teasing, incitement and hatred do not frighten us. On the contrary they increase the determination to work harder.”