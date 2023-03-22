Update 1pm with Attorney General decision

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has asked the courts to take action against author Mark Camilleri for publishing thousands of WhatsApp messages between her and Yorgen Fenech.

The transcripts of 2,200 chats reveal an intimate relationship between the pair at a time when she was publicly dismissing calls to investigate suspected corruption linked to him.

They include references to a gift he had given to her at the time.

However, lawyers for Cutajar argue that the publication of the messages violates court-imposed secrecy.

A previous court order, dating back to November 2021, banned the publication of all typed and electronic data in the case file against Fenech that has not been divulged in open court.

Fenech is awaiting trial for alleged complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

On Wednesday the Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg accepted a request from Cutajar's lawyers to inform the court about the publication, which they say is in breach of article 517 of the Criminal Code.

It states: "If the Attorney General or the Police become aware of the publication of any writing in contravention of this article, they shall inform the court by which the order of prohibition was made and shall carry out such directions as the court shall give, orally or in writing, for proceedings to be taken before the court against the offender, either by summons or by arrest."

The decision on whether to take action against Camilleri now rests with the Court of Criminal Appeal.

The chats were released on Tuesday - a day before the libel case that the MP filed against Cutajar was due to continue. That sitting in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello was deferred to another date.

Cutajar is suing Camilleri over claims in his book, A Rent Seeker's Paradise, that she had an affair with Fenech to advance her political career.

Cutajar made three requests for action in the form of a legal letter to the Attorney General and two legal applications filed in court.

Cutajar accompanied her lawyers to the Attorney General's office to hand in a legal letter requesting the chief prosecutor inform the Criminal Court about the publication of the messages.

“It’s your duty to inform the court of this publication” which was in breach of article 517 of the Criminal Code, said lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo.

Breach of rights

They had urged the AG to do so without delay especially since the matter concerned the fundamental rights of third parties, which were manifestly being trampled upon.

Camilleri’s recent publication of “chat transcripts” between Cutajar and Fenech also triggered an urgent application by Cutajar’s lawyers.

That application was filed before the Criminal Court presided over by Madam Justice Edwina Grima who is presiding over Fenech’s murder case.

However, the court immediately abstained as Fenech's case is currently at the Court of Criminal Appeal, so Cutajar's lawyers filed an application before that court.

The transcripts of the chats were published by Camilleri on his website in two pdf files, a copy of which was attached to the application along with a screenshot of the relative article.

Mark Camilleri leaves court at a previous hearing of the libel case. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Urgent hearing

Cutajar's lawyers are arguing that if those documents were taken from criminal records of the Fenech murder case, then Camilleri breached criminal laws which prohibit the publication of such proceedings.

Transcripts of Fenech's conversations were solely in possession of the State which had the legal tools to prevent and investigate crimes.

Allowing their publication would mean that the State has permitted dissemination for reasons extraneous to the Caruana Galizia murder case, the letter argued.

This may have occurred because of a “blatant lack of safeguards to protect third-party interests.”

If this was so, such a leak could amount to a breach of Cutajar’s fundamental rights, namely respect for private family life and personal correspondence.

Cutajar’s lawyers requested the court to appoint an urgent hearing and if the alleged breach was proved, for criminal action against Camilleri.

They also called upon the court to order the Police Commissioner to investigate Camilleri for any other criminal offences he may have committed in relation to this case.