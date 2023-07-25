Former Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar said on Tuesday that she had been officially informed by the Inland Revenue Department that investigations in her regard had been concluded and that she had committed no shortcomings.

This followed "two years of allegations and lies" about her having acted as a property broker and failing to pay tax on it, she said in a Facebook post.

"I am not expecting any apology from (former Standards Commissioner George) Hyzler who stopped my political career by judging me on the basis of probability and has now been rewarded with a prestigious overseas posting. Nor do I expect an apology from those who, were it up to them, would have stopped me from contesting the last general election and who wanted me to resign from MP," she wrote.

Hyzler in a report submitted to parliament two years ago had said that Cutajar breached parliamentary ethics standards through her involvement in a multi-million euro property deal with Yorgen Fenech. He said Cutajar should be investigated by the tax department.

Times of Malta revealed in December 2020 that Cutajar had helped broker a property deal involving Fenech, who faces charges of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and allegedly accepted a bag stuffed with some €46,500 in cash.

The property deal dated back to May 2019, when Cutajar had allegedly acted as a broker for Fenech to buy a house in Mdina for €3.1 million.

The deal with Fenech eventually fell through after the mogul was arrested in November 2019. Cutajar had already received her brokerage fee by that point, sources say.

She had denied any wrongdoing but eventually stepped down from her cabinet post pending the investigation by Hyzler.

In November 2021 parliament’s Standards Committee unanimously adopted Hyzler's report and Cutajar's removal from the Cabinet was confirmed.

Last April she resigned from the Labour parliamentary group but stayed on as an independent MP following the publication of hundreds of chats between her and Yorgen Fenech.

In her Facebook post on Tuesday, Cutajar said she was comforted by the fact she had always said the truth and it was somebody else who had lied about her and taken wrong decisions concerning her.

"I will never forget the injustice that my family and I suffered and its consequences. Now I can continue to live life more serenely than before, without any allegations or dark shadow cast over me over some irregularity," she wrote.

She added that one could only imagine the furore there would have been had she been found guilty and what pressure there would have been for her to pay up.

But now that no guilt had been found, those who had waged a crusade against her would not pay any price and would fall silent.