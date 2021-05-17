Updated 6.35pm

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has voluntarily taken a drugs test after a video featuring her partner in the presence of a man taking what appears to be cocaine was shared on social media.

Cutajar told Times of Malta that both she and her partner Daniel Farrugia had voluntarily taken drugs tests at St James Hospital on Monday.

Times of Malta has seen a copy of both tests which cleared Cutajar and Farrugia of the use of illegal drugs cocaine, cannabis, opiates, and amphetamines.

Drugs tests can vary in form, although urinalysis - a test based on urine samples - is the most widely used and that which Cutajar and Farrugia undertook.

The length of time that a person can test positive for illicit substances varies according to the substance and the extent of use.



A urine test can detect traces of cannabis in the body up to one month after use in heavy users. Cocaine, opiates and amphetamines break down more quickly and can be detected between one and five days after use.

Cutajar, who has led the government’s drug reform push in recent years, was contacted for comment after Times of Malta received a video of cocaine use featuring her partner.

The video was being shared on WhatsApp over the weekend.

Farrugia is not seen taking any drugs in the video, however he is alone in a room with a third party who appears to be snorting cocaine.

Rosianne Cutajar and her partner Daniel Farrugia. Photo: Instagram.

What is in the video?

The video, shot by Farrugia on his iPhone, shows him and a third party in the men’s room of what appears to be a bar or a restaurant.

Filming his reflection in the bathroom mirror, Farrugia is first seen putting his finger to his lips in a ‘hush hush’ gesture before turning the camera onto the third party.

This third party is seen cutting what appears to be cocaine into two lines on the screen of his own mobile phone.

He then proceeds to roll up a €5 note and snorts one of the lines before the video cuts.

What did Cutajar say?

Speaking with Times of Malta, Cutajar said she wanted to make it very clear that she does not endorse the consumption of cocaine in any way or manner.

She said she was made aware of the video by Times of Malta and had not seen it previously.

“This video was taken well before my relationship with Daniel began. Indeed, and this I can state with certainty, I am not aware of anything to the effect shown in the video happening in my presence or since we’ve been in a relationship together,” she said.

Cutajar later added that as soon as she had learnt of the video, she and Farrugia had immediately sought a drugs test at a private clinic.

Cutajar, currently a backbench MP, resigned as junior minister in February, pending the outcome of an investigation by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life into her ethical conduct with business tycoon and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

She had bowed to pressure after reports by Times of Malta revealed how Cutajar had benefited from a property deal involving Fenech, who faces charges of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.