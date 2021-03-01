Valentino Rossi is embracing a fresh start with Yamaha SRT after dropping down from the manufacturer’s factory team for his 22nd season competing in motorcycling’s top category.

Rossi, 42, has won the MotoGP championship seven times but endured his worst season in 2020, finishing 15th overall and missing two races following a positive Covid-19 test.

The Italian will line up alongside compatriot Franco Morbidelli for the Yamaha satellite team, having signed a one-year extension to his contract with the Japanese manufacturer.

