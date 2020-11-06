Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi edged closer to a return to his Yamaha team for the European Grand Prix on Thursday when he tested negative for coronavirus.

The 41-year-old missed the back-to-back races at MotorLand Aragon last month after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, his team said Thursday that his latest test came back negative.

"As per the Italian law, the Yamaha rider is now allowed to end his self-isolation and take part in everyday society again," said a Yamaha statement.

"Rossi will take this opportunity to fly to Valencia this evening. Tomorrow he will do a second PCR test and if the result is negative again, he will be able to reunite with the Yamaha MotoGP team and take part in this weekend's Gran Premio de Europa."

However, should Rossi test positive on Friday when standby replacement rider Garrett Gerloff will take his place.