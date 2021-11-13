Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi will start Sunday’s season-ending Valencia Grand Prix from tenth place on the grid, in the final race of his long career.

Rossi, 42, squeezed into the top 10 as 23-year-old Spanish rider Jorge Martin secured pole position on his Ducati in qualifying on Saturday.

Francesco Bagnaia, Rossi’s Italian protege who was denied a sixth straight pole position, will start from second place.

Already-crowned world champion Fabio Quartararo could do no better than eighth place.

The yellow flags of Rossi supporters will dominate on Sunday in what organisers believe will be a 75,000-strong crowd for the Italian’s emotional farewell.

