Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi will start Sunday’s season-ending Valencia Grand Prix from tenth place on the grid, in the final race of his long career.
Rossi, 42, squeezed into the top 10 as 23-year-old Spanish rider Jorge Martin secured pole position on his Ducati in qualifying on Saturday.
Francesco Bagnaia, Rossi’s Italian protege who was denied a sixth straight pole position, will start from second place.
Already-crowned world champion Fabio Quartararo could do no better than eighth place.
The yellow flags of Rossi supporters will dominate on Sunday in what organisers believe will be a 75,000-strong crowd for the Italian’s emotional farewell.
