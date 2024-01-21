The Manoel Theatre is staging a new production of Gioachino Rossini’s opera Armida in March.

First performed in November 1817, the opera tells the tale of the Saracen sorceress Armida, who uses her powers to bewitch and ensnare her Crusader enemies. Rossini’s masterful composition and the libretto by Giovanni Schmidt transport the audience to a world of magic, love and betrayal.

The event's poster

“We wanted to bring a lesser-known, and never-before-locally-performed opera by the ever-popular Rossini to the Maltese public because we know it will appeal to our audiences who grew up with a myriad of stories about the Knights of St John,” the Manoel’s artist director, Adrian Mamo, said.

“The opera is set at the time of the Crusades with its fair share of myth, magic and mysticism that will certainly delight our patrons.”

The production stars renowned Italian soprano Elisa Balbo in the lead role, tenors Nico Darmanin, Anle Gou and Cliff Zammit Stevens, bass Albert Buttigieg, KorMalta (Malta’s national choir), the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and Moveo Dance Company. It is directed by Paul Carr and conducted by Davide Levi, with costume designs by renowned local designer Luke Azzopardi.

We know it will appeal to our audiences who grew up with a myriad of stories about the Knights of St John

The production will also feature rarely seen 19th-century painted backdrops from the theatre’s scenery archives, which were painted in Milan specifically for the Manoel Theatre.

Mamo continued: “Opera has always offered the best in the visual and performing arts from composition and singing to costume and set design, and we are sure that our Armida will uphold this centuries-old tradition. We are fortunate to be collaborating with some of the best creatives in the world of opera, and look forward to delivering to our audiences a spectacular, magical production.”

Performances will be held on March 3, 6, 8 and 10. For more information on the production and to purchase tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.mt or call (+356) 2124 6389.