The Manoel Theatre’s adaptation of Gioachino Rossini’s opera Otello is premiering tomorrow.

Rossini’s opera is based on a French adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragic play Othello, titled Othello, ou le More de Venice, by Jean-François Ducis and which premiered in Naples in December 1816. This version is entirely set in Venice.

Taking part in the main roles are Cliff Zammit Stevens as Othello, Valentina Mastrangelo as Desdemona, Roberto Jachini Virgili as Iago and Nico Darmanin as Rodrigo. They will be accompanied by KorMalta and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

Marco Mencoboni is conducting the opera while Vivien Hewitt is behind its staging.

The costumes, based on woodblocks by Titian’s nephew Cesare Vecellio, and set were created in-house by the teams of Dorothy Ebejer and Ray Farrugia.

The event is supported by BOV.

The opera is being staged tomorrow, on March 3, 5 and 7 at 7.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.