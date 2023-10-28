After years waiting for a cycling strategy, ROTA said it was disappointed with a white paper that is “vague” and does not set measurable targets.

The cycling NGO said the consultative document contains some good measures but lacks depth and is not proportional to the years they spent waiting for it.

“We find ourselves very disappointed that after all this time, all we got was a 25-page slideshow. This does not reflect the need nor the urgency with which a serious National Cycling Strategy needs to be drafted, finalised and implemented,” ROTA said on Saturday.

The transport ministry announced the strategy last week, publishing a white paper that will close for consultation on November 23.

The document proposes new measures such as bicycle lessons for children and adults and revising speed limits.

But it also includes measures that had already been announced, such as the setting up of a National Cycle Route Network.

Last October, minister Aaron Farrugia promised to build over 50 km of cycle routes in a five-year, €35 million plan.

ROTA praised proposed measures in the white paper to introduce low-speed zones in urban areas, cycle lane design standards and a hierarchy of road users.

“If properly implemented (the measures), they have the potential to make cycling a safe and convenient way to get around in Malta,” the NGO said.

But it criticised the strategy’s “vague and passive wording in places” and lack of realistic targets.

“There is no convincing plan to ensure compliance or assure quality, not helped by the absence of key performance indicators to measure progress and evaluate impact,” ROTA said.

“Without targets, progress cannot be measured,” the NGO said.

It said the government’s track record on cycling is not good even after a draft National Cycling Strategy was published in 2018.

“Since then, ongoing roadworks, wider and larger roads and roundabouts, an ever-increasing stock of cars, and a lack of road enforcement have made cycling more difficult and dangerous”.

Cycling infrastructure is not connected and often not maintained, with cars parking on cycling lanes and debris and overgrowth often being on bike paths.