Rotary Club La Valette Malta continues to be of service to society during this pandemic by providing basic needs such as food to various food banks and necessary equipment to homes when needed.

On getting to know that the Little Sisters of the Poor had a van that was no longer serviceable, the club succeeded in providing a van and covering costs for service and insurance for three years. Mother Philomena Reilly gratefully received the keys of the vehicle and thanked Rotary Club La Valette and Smart, The Butcher for their generosity.