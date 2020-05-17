In view of the medical and financial hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused to so many in Malta, Rotary Club Malta members have agreed to pool together and create a fund to make donations to worthy causes in the Maltese islands.

President Nicky Sammut Tagliaferro has contacted a few local organisations asking them directly what they needed and how Rotary Club Malta could assist them.

As a start, it was agreed for the club to pay for medical equipment and supplies − initially a much-needed hand-sanitising liquid supply to the Little Sisters of the Poor, who have about 120 persons, including staff, under lockdown, was made. A donation was also made to Dar il-Kaptan, also for sanitising liquid supplies.

The club also made other donations to the Richmond Foundation and Id-Dar tal-Providenza to purchase face-masks, gloves and other medical supplies needed for their staff, helpers and residents.

Another donation was made to Hospice Malta to contribute towards their cost to arrange for effective online communication and support with more than 600 of their patients in the absence of home visits.

The club members have also purchased antibacterial face masks and arranged for them to be donated to Red Cross Malta which needs them for its staff and volunteers.

The Rotary motto is “service to others above self”. Since members are restricted from carrying out physical duties because of the coronavirus restrictions, it has been agreed to support the community as best as possible under the present circumstances with financial contributions.

Rotary Club Malta members have supported the cause within a few days and are pleased to have been of service to the community.

For more information, visit https://www.rotary.org.mt/.