Rotary International was founded in Chicago thanks to the vision of one man, Paul Harris, in 1905. The ethos of this worldwide organisation of 1.2 million members in 35,000 clubs is based on its two official mottos: ‘Service before self’; and ‘One profits most who serves best.’

Never before have these two mottoes been put more to the test as in these trying and challenging days. Rotary has always been a major supporter of health in general. Suffice it to say that Rotary’s contribution to the World Health Organisation of $146 million by far surpasses that made by the European Commission and that of China. Since 1979 Rotary has been a major player, together with The Bill Gates Foundation and others, in the inoculation drive to eradicate polio throughout the world.

To combat the current effects of COVID-19, Rotary clubs are rising to the occasion wherever they are found. The three Maltese Rotary Clubs, together with their Sicilian counterparts who form part of District 2110, Sicily and Malta, are no exception. Fundraising activities were accelerated and contributions to support the community are numerous.

Rotary Club La Valette in collaboration, and with the approval of the Mater Dei authorities, has made a heartfelt donation of gazebos and armchairs for the comfort and relaxation of the frontliners at the A&E department at Mater Dei to thank them for their selfless and brave dedication in attending to COVID-19 patients.

Dar il-Kapitan in Mtarfa also benefitted from the purchase of equipment which was especially required in these difficult days. Sanitary masks were donated to Id-Dar tal-Providenza and the Richmond Foundation. This year, the latter are also being given a substantial donation by RCLV and Rotary Foundation to assist them in completing their new residence within the Fra Diegu Complex.

Donations to the food banks of Lifelong Foundation, St Jeanne Antide, Little Sisters of the Poor and Dar Sagra Familja have also been made.

Through our many and varied kind sponsors, Conservatorio Vincenzo Bugeja was presented with various items for the benefit of those who reside there. Recycled laptops have been passed on for the use of students who are in dire need in these unusual homeschooling days.

Bryan Sullivan is president Rotary Club La Valette (2019-2020).