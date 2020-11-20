The Rotax Max Malta Challenge is being organised on Sunday, November 29 at La Reve Racetrack at Hal Far.
Seven experienced and promising Maltese karting drivers shall be competing to win this challenge. The winner will secure his place to represent Malta at the biggest karting event in the world, the Rotax Max World Finals.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us