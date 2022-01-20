A sailboat parting the seas has been chosen to highlight the "waves and challenges" of rehabilitating Marsa as it becomes Malta's first capital of culture.

The logo for Marsa 2022, a special Facebook page and a series of events beginning at the end of this month were announced on Thursday by mayor Josef Azzopardi.

First announced in September, the title of capital of culture sees localities awarded a €200,000 grant to plan and host events.

Azzopardi said the logo represented the vision and demands of the year ahead.

“Yes, there are waves and challenges we are going to have to face, but our sails are unfurled and together with the community, we hope to stir the ship forward and elevate the locality," he said.

The first event on Marsa’s cultural calendar will be a festival on January 28, featuring traditional music, fireworks and literary readings. The event will be held in front of the Holy Trinity parish church and feature artists who were raised or live in the locality.

Next month, there will be a Qarċilla, a satirical farce traditionally performed during carnival.

Speaking at the launch, Culture Minister Jose Herrera urged the central government to invest in rehabilitating Marsa, as it had done in other localities.

Herrera contests elections on the first district, which includes Marsa as his constituents.

“Marsa is a rough diamond. It has a strong sense of identity and culture and that’s why it was chosen for this,” he said.

“I hope the attention Marsa gets throughout this year will force the central government to focus on this community.

“There were regions in the past, such as the Cottonera area for example, where you can see what a difference has been achieved after efforts were made to rehabilitate them. I think it’s high time that Marsa gets that treatment as well.”

Marsa is characterised by the many heavy industries, particularly in the shipping sector, which operate out of the locality, often causing strain on residents.

The area is home to an incinerator as well as an open centre that houses irregular migrants.

Locals are also currently fighting to prevent oil cleaning tanks from relocating to Marsa from Kalkara.

The locality is still largely characterised by traditional houses of varying architectural merit and enjoys a long history rich in tradition dating back to the Roman period.

Azzopardi has said he views the title as an opportunity to rehabilitate the public’s perception of Marsa and attract more help in carrying out projects that would help regenerate the community.