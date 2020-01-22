Local international basketball referee Bernard Vassallo will this week travel to Turkey for another FIBA international assignment.

On Wednesday, he will referee the play-off first game valid from the Round of 16 Playoffs series of the FIBA Euro Cup which will be played in the Besiktas Akatlar Arena in Istanbul between the hosts Besiktas and the French outfit Carolo Basket.

Carolo had topped Group J in the regular season whilst Besiktas had finished third in Group B and then qualifed to the round of 16 after a win in the first round of play-offs over another French team Roche with an aggregate of 161-156.

The officiating crew for this game, apart from Vassallo, who is the crew chief, will consist of Alessandro Perciavalle (Italy) and Oleksander Dotsenko (Ukraine)