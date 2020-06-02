The maritime and land route for a gas pipeline project linking Malta to Sicily has been finalised, Energy Minister Michael Farrugia said during a visit to Melita Transgas employees.

He said the route is about 151 kilometres long and Malta has presented it in a study on the environmental impact submitted to the Environment and Resources Authority.

In February last year, the government said the project will cost around €350 million and will supply the Electrogas power station with LNG, replacing the temporary floating storage bunker currently berthed in Marsaxlokk.

The minister said that before and during the studies, several consultation meetings were held with the public, councils and authorities.

Once the project is concluded, it will be linking Malta to the European grid giving the country greater gas transmission capacity.

Melita Transgas is a public company that was set up to implement the project. It will be setting up a website to provide the public with information on the project and will include public important documentation.