Christine Mifsud’s dogs are finding it very hard to understand why they can’t go outside.

The 40-year-old from Birkirkara has diabetes and only 80% of her vision, and she depends on her guide-dog when she leaves the house. She is among the thousands who have received a letter from the government advising her to stay inside.

Petting her dogs – she kept her previous guide dog after it got too old to help her anymore – is the only form of physical contact Christine has had since March 21.

Because of her high risk from COVID-19 infection, she asked her twin daughters to move out and stay with friends.

“They have both lost their jobs so it was something hard to do,” she said.

Her husband Stanley, who is self-employed and works in construction, now sleeps on the couch.

“We try and disinfect everything and throw his clothes straight into the washing machine when he gets home.”

Christine is among the 24,700 people across Malta registered with the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability. Them, their families and their carers are having to adjust to the new world order and for some the hardships are evident.

“It’s a difficult and uncertain time for us,” says Marchita Mangiafico, whose son Sebastian, 32, has cerebral palsy.

“I’m a single parent with a full-time job at the university, so I had to start working from home on March 13,” she said.

“When the second week began, I heard the virus was affecting more healthcare workers, so I decided to stop allowing carers to come to the house as I was afraid we would be infected.

“But then I realised I wasn’t able to bathe Sebastian on my own or manage by myself. So we have now settled on one carer to limit the risk.”

Her son came down with a fever last week.

“Because he can’t speak he wasn’t able to tell me if he had any other symptoms. It lasted 48 hours but I was so worried about the possibility of having to take him to hospital,” she said.

It’s an especially confusing time for Sebastian, who is missing being active and does not like being indoors.

“He keeps pointing to the window as he wants to go outside. I try and explain to him that we can’t, but I don’t think he understands,” Marchita said.

“This change in routine and uncertainty can cause extra anxiety to those with physical or intellectual disability.”

The commission is offering online and phone services to people with disabilities and their families: 2590 3030 if they require food and medicine in Malta and 2156 9909 if they require such help in Gozo. Persons with a hearing impairment may send an email on remote.assist@crpd.org.mt.