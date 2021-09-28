Civil society organisations Repubblika and Occupy Justice and blogger Manuel Delia will be commemorating the fourth anniversary of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia with a roving exhibition and a series of public talks.

The activities will be spread over 19 days starting on Tuesday and leading up to October 16.

The exhibition, on stories Caruana Galizia had worked upon, will be in Pjazza San Franġisk, Victoria between Tuesday and Friday, at Triq is-Saqqajja, Rabat, between Saturday and October 5; in Pjazza San Franġisk, Qormi between October 6 and 8, at Fond Għadir in Sliema between October 9 and 11 and in Freedom Square, Valletta between October 12 and 16.

On the last day of the exhibition in each of the localities, a public discussion will take place at the site at 6pm.

The discussion on Friday will be “Protecting journalists after Daphne”, on October 5 “Adapting laws to fight the mafia”, on October 8 “Daphne’s life and death: lessons for Malta’s democracy” and on October 11 “Daphne was right”.

The three organisations said they are also preparing a documentary focusing on Caruana Galizia’s stories.

They said that on October 16, a silent gathering will take place at Bidnija at 3pm, followed by mass at 6.30pm.

This will be followed by a vigil in front of the law courts at 7.30pm.

Repubblika also announced it is launching an online crowdfunding campaign to cover the expenses of the activities, which run up to €13,000.