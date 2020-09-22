A teenage student who turned aggressive after he was denied aircraft boarding at Malta International Airport on Monday, landed a suspended sentence and a fine upon his arraignment on Tuesday.

The court heard that Barre Sakeriye Abdukadir, a 19-year old Swedish national, was clearly under the influence of alcohol when about to board his flight and was thus turned away by airport personnel. He reacted arrogantly when MIA security stepped in, prompting a call for police assistance.

The young man was escorted to the airport police station, uttering foul words and even spitting at the officers. He kept up his aggressive behaviour even when accompanied by two officers to Floriana Health Centre, allegedly threatening to kill them once he regained his freedom.

On Tuesday, the man, sober and apologizing for what he had done, pleaded guilty in court to refusing to obey legitimate orders, using foul words in public, breaching the peace, being drunk in public as well as threatening the policemen.

Defence lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar explained how the whole incident had evidently been sparked off by the effects of alcohol.

“I’m not contesting that he was uncooperative but the minute he came to his senses, he cooperated, registered a guilty plea and realized the consequences of his actions,” said the lawyer, adding that the teenage student, who was apparently reading law, had no criminal record.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras condemned him to a three-month jail term suspended for one year and a fine of €3,000, further binding him under a €1,500 personal guarantee, valid for one year, not to approach the officers involved in the incident.

Inspector Silvio Magro prosecuted.