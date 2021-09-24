Valletta FC have been boosted by the return of Malta midfielder Rowen Muscat, the Premier League club announced.

Muscat left the Citizens at the end of last season to join UAE club Ras Al Khaimah where he was due to work with former City coach Giovanni Tedesco and play alongside Conor Borg, Jean Paul Farrugia, Maurizio Vella, Marco Criaco and Mathias Muchardi who all had a Maltese Premier league connection.

But the project floundered just before the start of the season when the club decided to cancel their registration in the championship due to financial problems.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta