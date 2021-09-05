Rowen Muscat is set for a return to Maltese football as the talented midfielder has parted ways with United Emirates club Ras Al Khaimah.

The Malta international left Valletta FC in the summer after his contract expired and opted to move to the Middle East with Dubai-based club Ras Al Khaimah under the charge of former City coach Giovanni Tedesco.

The UAE club, bankrolled by new investors, were looking to return to the country’s football competitions after a few years of inactivity after they were forced to close the doors due to financial problems.

Muscat was one of the new signings at the club along with a clutch of players who had plied their trade in the Maltese Premier League, namely Jean Paul Farrugia, Conor Borg, Mathias Muchardi, Marco Criaco, and Maurizio Vella.

