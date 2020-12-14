A silver lining in the shape of a victory over Żejtun, stood out like a beacon among the dark clouds currently hovering over Valletta.

Granted, it was not a composed performance by a depleted Valletta side but in terms of character and determination to keep their colours flying high, Gilbert Agius’s players definitely deserved praise for their showing.

Substitute Rowen Muscat scored an injury-time winner to shatter Żejtun, who had numerous occasions to take the game away from their opponents.

