Sairita Cassar had good reason to be proud of her performance at the recent 2023 European Rowing Indoor Championships as she won a silver medal in the 2,000m Masters Women’s Heavyweight (40-44 age-group).

Representing the Għaqda Regatta Nazzjonali u Qdif Iehor, Cassar finished her race in 07.29.7 to place second behind the winner, France’s Caroline Delas (07.27.7), and ahead of Tereza Horejsova, from the Czech Republic (07.30.5).

Cassar was the only Maltese rower among the 13 who competed in this event, widely considered as one of the most prestigious in international indoor rowing competitions.

“I’m very happy to win the silver medal at the European Rowing Indoor Championships,” Cassar said.

